Opinion: Donations will help avert a bigger crisis in Ukraine

Melton MP Alicia Kearns (right) pictured during her Foreign Affairs Committee visit to Ukraine

I’m sure that for many of us, the terrible events in Ukraine have played non-stop in our minds. Ever since Putin’s army invaded Ukraine, the British people have been steadfast in their support of the Ukrainian resistance against Putin’s war criminals. It’s beyond terrible to see the situation unfolding in Kyiv, and I know how heartbroken we all feel.

The government has now enacted harsh economic sanctions against Russia – which is already crippling the Russian economy. The economic strikes were vital, as is the defensive equipment we have been pouring in since November, and the cultural sanctions now being put in place.

As the atrocities mount, we need to ensure that atrocities are not only prevented, where possible, but marked. I received confirmation from the foreign secretary earlier this week that certain war crimes committed by Putin’s troops are already being referred to the International Criminal Court.

I have been forceful in my lobbying of the government to do what is needed, from diplomacy, to refugee support, to sanctions and protections. But there are dark times ahead, and I will do everything I can to prevent bloodshed and stop Putin.

To those who have asked how they can help, my answer is simple: donations to the Red Cross will help avert a humanitarian crisis as far as possible. The UK’s support for Ukraine is steadfast. I speak to my Ukrainian counterparts daily and they have requested that deliveries of food, clothes, or medicines are through charities.

At home in Melton, the Safer Streets Funding is coming to life. Last week, I toured some of the sites for new street lighting installations in our town, seeing some of what the £550,000 investment I fought for will yield. In addition to these lights, there is also new CCTV coming to our town. These measures will deter and make it quicker for our excellent police to catch criminals, whilst making us all safer.

Over 300 homes in Melton are also eligible for new home security measures – locks for doors and windows, alarm systems and more besides. If you received a letter from the council, please get in touch as soon as possible to make your home more secure.

Our local police, newly led by Inspector Lesley Booth, is continuing to work with our communities to ensure that our priorities are the police’s priorities. The lighting, CCTV and home security measures will help them police our streets even better. Their recent success in two operations against anti-social behaviour and burglaries in our town show how effective they are. Well done to our police officers!

After decades of talk, we have achieved action on the MMDR, everyone in Melton was relieved when it was announced that the funding for our bypass had been agreed. I have been in constant conversations with Melton Borough Council to ensure that residents are kept informed about its progress. It can take a long time to break through the bureaucratic channels. I’m delighted that it’s been confirmed that the preliminary work will begin at the end of April, with full work building our bypass to start later in the year.

This road has the potential to bring an extra £160 million to our town and massively alleviate congestion in the centre of Melton. I cannot be more thrilled that after decades of talk, action is being taken.

Road safety – especially speeding – is a major concern of residents in Melton. We’re lucky to have a great council here, and I know that they share our concerns about speeding and road safety in general. Last year, I was able to secure safety improvements on the A606/Six Hills Lane junction following my intervention with the county council following a fatal collision.

Now, I’m asking you for your help to improve our safety. I have set up a survey at www.aliciakearns.com/RoadSafety – so you can tell me about how we can improve road safety in our communities. Be it junctions, speeding or crossings, or anything else, I want to hear your views on road safety, so that I can work with our councils to give us all the safe communities we deserve.

Our communities in Melton and the Vale are lucky in so many ways – it’s the most beautiful part of the country. We have the best food producers in the world, and the finest small businesses that enhance our communities no end (as shown by my independent shops competition, with so many winners in Melton, including Rutland and Melton’s favourite independent shop, the wonderful Foxy Lots). Yet residents have more concerns – and concerns about service provisions fill my inbox.

Rutland and Melton are joined at the hip – strongly independent of one another, but our services are intertwined. People have told me that the Boundary Commission’s proposals to divide the Rutland and Melton parliamentary constituency in two would make the provision of services worse in both Rutland and Melton.

Indeed, around three-quarters of residents who responded to the commission’s survey say that they oppose the change.

That’s why I’m opposed to the proposed changes – and if you are, there are public hearings about the meetings on March 7 and 8 in Nottingham, March 10 and 11 in Leicester, and March 14 and 15 in Northampton. Anyone can make their views heard – you can book at https://boundarycommissionforengland.independent.gov.uk/2023-review/public-hearings/.