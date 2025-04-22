On The Radio: 'Grateful for help as we adapt to new technology'

Stu McCarthy, chairman of the Melton Trumpton Committee, presenting Christine Slomkowska with a cheque

The world of telecommunications is changing fast and radio stations such as 103 The Eye, which rely heavily on third-party providers, must keep up with all these new developments in order to maintain their programming output.

​Sometimes they bring very real benefits to the station, such as the new DAB+ service which we joined last year, transmitting from Nottingham. This has greatly improved reception in the north-western part of the Vale of Belvoir where our signal on 103FM is not as strong as it is in the Melton. area.

The enhancement of remote video calling has enabled our presenter Jerry to do live outside broadcasts on location, connecting his Pop Up Studio with our Community Focus Show. On Sunday he was at Wllloughby-on-the-Wolds Village Hall and last week at Grantham Canal Society's Woolsthorpe depot. This Sunday he's in the Play Close Park where Melton Town Estate is holding an Easter egg hunt.

It is more difficult to evaluate whether we will gain similar benefits from other forthcoming changes including the switch from analogue to digital voice telephony, the phasing out of the 2G mobile phone network and reconfiguration of the delivery method of programming information we receive by satellite.

However, we have to "go with the flow".

When changes happen, they usually involve a lot of extra engineering / technical work on our part to re-enable systems which suddenly stop working. People listening to the station are often unaware of how much work goes on behind the scenes to keep things running smoothly..

Sometimes we have to buy new equipment as our existing kit, which is still perfectly serviceable, will not work with the new technology. In today's challenging economic conditions, it is difficult to find extra cash to cover these unexpected costs.

Therefore we are very grateful to the Melton Trumpton Firefighters who, last Friday presented us with a cheque from their Christmas 2024 collection towards costs we are incurring due to the switch from analogue to digital voice communications. Over the years, the Trumpton Committee have helped us many times to keep up with new technology, funding vital items.