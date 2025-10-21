Edward Argar, MP for Melton & Syston, pictured at the recent protest over the pausing of baby unit services in Melton Mowbray

The pausing of plans to set up a second GP surgery in Melton Mowbray may soon be the subject of a debate in Parliament.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melton & Syston MP, Edward Argar, said he is ‘deeply concerned’ by the decision of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board (ICB) to put a hold on the project after plans to use Phoenix House fell through.

The health board has cited, as reasons for its decision, a shortage of funding and a slow increase in new patient registrations at the town’s only doctors’ surgery, Latham House Medical Practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his latest column for the Melton Times, Mr Argar, said it was the wrong decision and he has requested an urgent meeting with the ICB.

He wrote: “I have already met with Melton Borough Council, and am also seeking a debate in Parliament on this decision, given how urgently additional GP provision is needed in Melton to increase the availability of appointments.

“I have always been clear since my election that a second GP practice for Melton remains a key priority for me and one I will continue to fight for.

“While I have no direct power to provide that surgery, as it falls to the local NHS, I will continue to work with them and anyone locally, and nationally, to seek a way forward that gives local people the increased GP provision they need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile campaigners have launched a petition in a bid to influence the health board to change their decision and immediately explore potential sites for a second GP surgery, as well address other issues with local healthcare services.

Hundreds of people have already added their signatures and the plan is to eventually present it to the ICB and, possibly, the government.

Sharon Butcher, one of the group which set up the petition, said: “The urgent need for a second GP practice cannot be overstated.

"The current healthcare facilities are struggling to meet the demand, leading to long waiting times and reduced access to timely medical care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many residents have expressed frustration and worry over the ability to see a general practitioner when needed.

"GP services also play a vital role in protecting our NHS as fewer patients present to hospital if they can be seen more quickly in the community.”

The pausing of the doctors’ practice plan comes at a time when births and in-patient post-natal services have been suspended at Melton’s St Mary’s Birth Centre until January and the in-patient ward at Melton Mowbray Hospital has been temporarily closed for a refurbishment.

“The news to pause delivery of a second GP practice for Melton comes after the threat to our birth centre and the ongoing closure of the Dalgleish Ward at our local hospital - which should have reopened two months ago. “No more excuses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is time for the ICB to recognise the pressing healthcare needs of Melton Mowbray.

"We urge them to reconsider their decisions and commit to expanding healthcare services, including the immediate establishment of a second GP practice.”

Go to www.change.org/p/we-need-extra-primary-care if you want to sign the petition.