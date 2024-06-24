Historic Melton: origins of Methodist church in the town

Sage Cross Methodist Church

Following John Wesley’s visit to Mr Ellis in the little village of Markfield on the edge of Charnwood Forest in June 1741, Methodism arrived in Leicestershire.

This was a favourite stopping place for Wesley, preaching here on 15 occasions.

Dr Ford, the Vicar of St Mary’s in Melton, was a lifelong friend and convert of Wesley.

Therefore, although Wesley preached across the county of Leicestershire on at least 24 other occasions, he never came to Melton Mowbray to preach.

We know that a Methodist Society existed in Melton from around 1779 and two of its members were James and Ann Brown. Their grandson and his wife, John and Mary Miles were buried in the grounds of Sage Cross Church.

The first Methodist Chapel to be erected in Melton, was on the same site as where Sage Cross Church stands and was opened on 18th September 1796. The land was owned by Mr Robert Pearson who was a druggist near the Cornwall at the top of Corn Hill, or High Street as we know it today.

Over the next 25 years, the congregation grew steadily and by 1825, increasing membership led to the chapel undergoing substantial alterations turning it more into a new building when it opened in October 1825.

On April 7th 1870, a meeting was called to discuss building a new chapel and schoolroom as the suggestion to further enlarge the old chapel was turned down. A new Church was agreed and whilst it was being built, services were held in the Temperance Hall on King Street and the Sunday School at the British School across the road. The first service in the new Church was held on August 17th 1871.

In July 1932 a conference agreed to the Union of the Wesleyan and Primitive Methodist Church, however no enthusiasm was shown locally. However, the last service was held at the Primitive Church on November 7th 1965 and the Union commenced. In the 1980s, the Central Methodist Church was knocked down leaving only the Church Hall standing. A new modern building for worship was erected and opened for its first service in April 1988.