Historic Melton: How Melton celebrated VE Day

The VE Day Parade in Melton

In recent weeks, communities all across the country have been celebrating VE Day marking the 80th Anniversary of the end of World War Two, writes Brian Fare, Tour Guide, Military Historian & Genealogist.

Eighty years ago, for some, it was scenes of joy and happiness, but for other families, the troubles and worries of war were still at the forefront of their minds as their fathers, husbands and sons were still fighting the war against the Japanese. It would be another three months until the Japanese surrendered, finally bringing an end to World War Two in August 1945.

Melton Mowbray was no exception; people were starting to prepare for the victory celebrations with scenes of joyous activities across the town. Melton lads who had been captured during fighting across Europe and taken as Prisoner of War were starting to return home to Melton and the surrounding villages.

Private Cyril Turner of 7 Regent Street was one of those POWs who arrived home by train at Melton Station on Saturday 28th April. He was captured at Arnhem on the 17th September 1944 after being wounded in the foot. He was hidden in a cellar of a Dutch house but had to escape when the Germans set fire to it. He was given a bicycle by a 13-year-old Dutch girl, but as he couldn’t pedal, she pushed him to a nearby village. He was eventually captured and taken to Stalag 11B.

VE Day in Elmhurst Avenue

Another soldier who had returned home was Private Ronald Ernest Westmoreland, son of Mr and Mrs E Westmoreland of 41 High Street, Oakham. Prior to joining up he worked withhis brother in their family Westmoreland’s radio shop in Melton’s marketplace. He had been a prisoner since 1940 after being captured by the Germans in Norway.

In the week leading up to VE Day, the local authorities were planning Melton’s VE Day arrangements. A special committee was formed including members of Melton Council, the Town Wardens and Reverend C W Burgin who represented the Churches.

The Market Place, Egerton Lodge and the Corn Exchange would be decorated with all the flags that were possessed by the Council and the Town Estate. Homes across Melton, as well as shops and business were decorated with bunting and flags that had lain hidden since the King’s Coronation back in 1937. Shop windows were also decorated with patriotic designs featuring representations of the King and the Prime Minister, Winston Churchill.

A maypole was erected in the Market Square and decorated with garlands and fairy lights.

The night before the celebrations, Airborne troops based in Melton were seen dancing around the pole

It was also hoped that with the co-operation of the Army Searchlight Batteries based in Melton that St Mary’s Church would be floodlit by their powerful search lights.

There was dancing on two evenings in Egerton Park which again was floodlit, and the park was also used for the VE Day national holiday children’s sports at which the Melton Mowbray Town Estate gave £20 in prizes.

On Friday 4th May and Saturday 5th May, Robert Gandey’s Big Top circus visited the town, setting up in the Play Close and giving 2 performances at 4:30 and 7:30 on both days.

In the midst of rejoicing, more than 1,000 people from all walks of life attended a solemn service of Thanksgiving at St Mary’s Church.

Over in Asfordby, victory celebration included the ringing of the Church Bells for over 2 hours, calling the people to a service of Thanksgiving. But not in Melton, as the Church Bells at St Mary’s had been taken down in 1941 and were not re-installed until November 1945.

All over town, people celebrated with tea parties and one of the most beautiful spreads was the combined effort of the residents of Algernon Road, Stafford Avenue, Bayswater Road and King’s Road where there was so much to eat that the flower vases on the tables had to be removed to make space for all the food!

The week of Victory Celebrations in Melton were ended with a Victory Parade of over 2,000 personnel and a Service of Thanksgiving in the New Park.