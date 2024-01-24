.Brian Fare

There are several theories on where the name ‘Melton Mowbray’ comes from, and we need to consider each part in its own context.

The first theory is that ‘Melton’ is a derivation of ‘Milltown’ due to the two water mills that existed for several centuries and were mentioned in the Domesday Book. These were sited at Beck Mill Holm at the end of Chatterbox Lane off Kings Street and Corn Mill Holm where the River Eye meets the Scalford Brook at the back of Mars/Petfoods.

The second theory again relates to the Domesday Book of 1086. In this great survey, the town is listed as ‘Medeltun’. ‘Medeltun’ or ‘Middleton’/‘Middletown’ descends from the town being a central township with a Mother Church (St Mary’s) surrounded by 5 hamlets: Burton Lazars, Eye Kettleby; Sysonby, Welby and Freeby.

Mowbray & Tudor Crest St Marys Church in Melton

Over the years, the name Milltown, or even Medletun has morphed into what we today now know as Melton.

The first Norman Lord of the Manor was Godfredus or Geoffrey de Wirce who was originally from France, around the Anjou/Brittany border area. Geoffrey had fought alongside William the Conqueror and continued to be the King’s advisor. He married a Saxon Lady named Alviva who was a niece of Lady Godiva from Coventry in Warwickshire.

After his death in 1088, his vast estates reverted to the Crown and were then divided between Nigel de Albini and Robert de Mowbray (Molbrai) Earl of Northumberland with the Melton lands being passed to Albini.

Robert de Mowbray marched against King Malcolm of Scotland, contrary to the orders of King William Rufus. As part of his punishment, his lands were given over to Nigel de Albini who by all accounts was a favourite of the King.