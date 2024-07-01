Election Memories:

Former BBC political reporter Tony Roe pictured in Melton Mowbray Market Place

After all the words, so many words, comes the verdict of the people. A decision the politicians can’t spin away from. And it can be brutal.

I’ve reported on nine General Election campaigns, covered 13 counts and have seen tears of joy and despair.

In 2019 I witnessed surprising camaraderie when a visibly upset Labour candidate was comforted by a rival at the other end of the political spectrum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those defending their seats who are kicked out by the voters aren’t the only ones to lose their jobs. They have staff and case workers and out they go too. Some MPs who know the writing is on the wall have already taken steps to help them out.

Election day is the longest of days for those after your cross on the ballot paper. It’s one last chance to encourage people to leave their homes and vote for you. Even that can backfire. I once knew an elderly lady who would get a lift to the polling station from one party where she would revel in voting for another.

As day goes into night all must keep going at the counts. For journalists it’s a good time to talk to people and find out what they really think. One local party chairman who had not been happy with his previous MP, a former cabinet minister, said of his new candidate “I hope he’s here more than the last one”.

The person who all look to on the night is the one who reads out the results and runs the whole election in the constituency. Quite a responsibility for the Returning Officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2017 I was in Mansfield for the declaration. The seat was a Labour stronghold, and I was laughed at when I first suggested the long-standing MP could be in trouble. As it turned out it was a rare gain for the Conservatives in the year of Theresa May’s disastrous attempt to increase her majority.

We all knew the outcome by the time the Returning Officer stood by the candidates. Labour’s Alan Meale looking dejected. Ben Bradley trying to disguise a grin. But after she read out the vote totals, she said “I hereby declare that Joseph Alan Meale has been elected.’ There was a moment when everything stopped. Ben whispered something. The Returning Officer put her hand over her mouth. There was laughter in the room. Even from Alan who smiled and patted his political nemesis on the back. So politicians are human and Election Days will destroy careers and start many new ones.