Former BBC political reporter Tony Roe

In pretty much every opinion poll published in the run up to the General Election there’s a missing group of people.

If they formed a new political party they would likely, right now, be in second place. It’s those people who, for whatever reason, decide not to take part in the democratic process. In the 2019 election that was a little over a third of those who have the right to vote.

In Melton and Rutland back in 2019 only 70 per cent voted but such was the Conservative vote those not bothered about politics wouldn’t have changed the outcome. But between 1992 and 2010 the majorities in the constituency were smaller than the abstainers.

It’s of concern to everyone trying to get people to vote for them when they find growing apathy and disillusionment with politicians.

A low point came in 2001 when only 59 per cent could be bothered to vote.

Perhaps many thought a Labour win inevitable so stayed at home. Could we be heading for another low turnout for a similar reason?

I’d argue taking part in deciding who runs things should be something every one of us does. Some even take out their frustrations with the big parties by standing themselves often with, let us say, eccentric platforms to appeal for our votes.

In 2005 I was at the count in Long Eaton. The Erewash seat in Derbyshire had a high profile because the former TV presenter Robert Kilroy-Silk stood for his short-lived party, Veritas.

That of course encouraged others to throw their hat in. In David Bishop’s case it was a large wig. He was known to his friends as Bus Pass Elvis, and on the ballot paper he was representing the Church of the Militant Elvis.

He came last with 116 votes. Quite a good result for him…he once only got 8 in a 2022 byelection. But he treasured every cross against his name.

At four in the morning he when it was all over in Long Eaton he left the building and I gave him a lift to his home in Nottingham. He was in a red cat suit Elvis outfit. Quite a sight. And he confided he might have got more votes if he hadn’t put a lot of his leaflets through letter boxes in the wrong constituency.