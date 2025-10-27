Edward Argar MP for Melton & Syston

I wanted to write this week about two very important issues affecting Melton, and which I know are of very significant concern to local residents.

Firstly, like very many people locally I am deeply concerned by the decision taken by the local NHS Integrated Care Board (ICB) to pause its work on developing plans for the much needed second GP Practice in Melton Mowbray, until 2027, citing, alongside other factors, funding challenges and insufficient section 106 planning contributions from developers to afford to proceed at this point.

While I recognise that the decision is one made by the NHS ICB, and sadly one which the local council, I as the MP, and even the Health Secretary, do not have the power to overrule them on, I am completely clear that I believe they have made the wrong decision, and have sought an urgent meeting with them to discuss it.

I have already met with Melton Borough Council, and am also seeking a debate in Parliament on this decision given how urgently additional GP provision is needed in Melton to increase the availability of appointments.

The Melton Mowbray college campus and theatre site

I have always been clear since my election that a second GP practice for Melton remains a key priority for me and one I will continue to fight for.

While I have no direct power to provide that surgery, as it falls to the local NHS, I will continue to work with them and anyone locally, and nationally, to seek a way forward that gives local people the increased GP provision they need, and that they deserve, and will update the Melton Times over the coming weeks and months.

Similarly, I know there is also understandable local concern over the future of the Melton college campus and theatre, following the merger of SMB College with Loughborough College.

Loughborough College Group is currently consulting on the future of the site, in light of the financial challenges it faces, and its financial sustainability for the college.

Although I was unable to attend the recent public consultation meeting as it was held while Parliament was sitting, I have recently spoken to people who attended, to the leader and chief executive of MBC, and to the leader of the opposition, Councillor Ronan Browne, about the college consultation, and the future of the theatre, and am awaiting a meeting with the new College Group's CEO.

While I do recognise the significant financial challenges faced by the College Group and its need to ensure it remains operating on a financially sustainable basis, alongside the very considerable investment needed in the Melton campus and theatre site, I also know just how important the theatre, and indeed the educational provision from the college, is to Melton and the wider community.

I do not wish to pre-empt my conversation with Loughborough College Group, but given I understand there is currently no prospect of new local authority or government funding to support the operation of the theatre going forwards, I believe it is important the College Group does not rush its consultation and decision, engages fully and openly with everyone who wishes to give their views, and is open to considering any options that might offer a way to preserve the theatre for the community in a financially sustainable way.