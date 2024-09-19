Pianist Thomas Corden

Music forms a large proportion of airtime on most radio stations including 103 The Eye but we differ from many other stations in the variety of music that we play.

​During the day, you'll hear mostly mainstream chart music and we have our own Melton and the Vale's Exclusive Top 10 with the latest songs at 8pm every Saturday.

But on weekday evenings and at weekends we broadcast several weekly specialist music shows:

Ben's Country Music Show - 6pm on Wednesdays, repeated 11pm on Mondays.

Classic Rock - 12 noon on Saturdays.

The Jazz House Radio Show - 9pm on Fridays, repeated 1am on Mondays.

Lincolnshire Folk - 10pm on Tuesdays, repeated 7pm on Thursdays.

The A - Z of Northern Soul - 8pm on Fridays.

Silky Soul - 10pm on Sundays.

The Collection (vintage popular music, mainly pre-1950) - 9pm on Sundays, repeated 10pm on Wednesdays.

The Doorway (progressive rock) - 9pm on Saturdays, repeated at midnight on Tuesdays.

If you like a particular genre of music, then make an appointment to listen at those times.

We also champion local unsigned musicians and singers by broadcasting their studio recordings or live performances so they are heard by a wider audience to help them progress their musical careers.

Last month, as part of our coverage of local events, we attended Birch Woodstock, a music festival celebrating the 20th anniversary of Birch Wood Special School in Melton. We recorded a soundtrack of performances during the afternoon and excepts were subsequently broadcast on 103 The Eye. One of the performers was 22-year-old former student Thomas Corden, who is a talented pianist.

He gave a moving presentation, in words and music, describing how discovering the piano had helped him to overcome autism and speech difficulties. Music had completely transformed his life.

Having passed all his exams with flying colours, Thomas is now planning a musical career and is receiving invitations to perform at various venues and events.

He is accompanying Hickling Choir at the village's Scarecrow Festival this Saturday and Sunday (September 14-15) and he will perform at the Last Night of the Proms at St Mary's Church, Melton on September 21.

Thomas has created his own Youtube channel ItsTCThePianoman and also plays the church organ for services at Melton's United Reformed Church. We look forward to featuring more of his music on 103 The Eye in the future.