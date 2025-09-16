COLUMN - Councillor Ronan Browne: leader of the opposition Conservative group on Melton Borough Council
Residents voted for change – but what they’ve so far received is delay, mismanagement, and missed opportunities.
In 2021, the Conservative group on the borough council stood alone in offering a fully costed manifesto and a clear, ambitious plan for Melton’s future.
Between 2003 and 2021, we led with financial discipline, strong service delivery, and compassion for the most vulnerable in our community.
In our final years, we froze car parking charges and secured vital investment through a Conservative-led government – plans that should have transformed our town by now.
Instead, car parking charges have risen, services remain stagnant, and our proposal to freeze fees was blocked.
A flawed process earlier this year led to a suspension of parking fees costing over £50,000 – more than the council hoped to raise.
Once again, taxpayers are left picking up the tab for poor decisions.
Investment has stalled under this administration.
Local businesses are crying out for support, but help is slow and inconsistent.
Planning, licensing, and business advice are tangled in delay.
Even the council admits its planning service is broken – they have been hiring consultants at public expense to fix a system that’s failing both town and village communities.
Worse still, hundreds of thousands of pounds in Section 106 contributions remain uncollected money meant for affordable homes and essential infrastructure.
That’s not just a missed opportunity – it’s a betrayal of the people who need it most across the borough.
The Conservative Group will not stand by.
We will continue to hold this administration to account.
Melton deserves leadership that listens, acts, and delivers.
We urge Labour and Independent councillors to step up, engage with residents and businesses, and stop the damage before it deepens further.
Our community cannot afford more delays, more waste, or more broken promises.
Melton deserves better.
And we will keep fighting for it – with clarity, compassion, and conviction.
Ronan Browne is leader of the opposition Conservative group on Melton Borough Council and represents Frisby on the Wreake ward.