We will continue to hold this administration to account.

Councillor Ronan Browne - leader of the opposition Conservative group at Melton Borough Council

It’s been over two years since a coalition of Labour and Independent councillors took control of Melton Borough Council at the May 2023 elections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents voted for change – but what they’ve so far received is delay, mismanagement, and missed opportunities.

In 2021, the Conservative group on the borough council stood alone in offering a fully costed manifesto and a clear, ambitious plan for Melton’s future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 2003 and 2021, we led with financial discipline, strong service delivery, and compassion for the most vulnerable in our community.

In our final years, we froze car parking charges and secured vital investment through a Conservative-led government – plans that should have transformed our town by now.

Instead, car parking charges have risen, services remain stagnant, and our proposal to freeze fees was blocked.

A flawed process earlier this year led to a suspension of parking fees costing over £50,000 – more than the council hoped to raise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again, taxpayers are left picking up the tab for poor decisions.

Investment has stalled under this administration.

Local businesses are crying out for support, but help is slow and inconsistent.

Planning, licensing, and business advice are tangled in delay.

Even the council admits its planning service is broken – they have been hiring consultants at public expense to fix a system that’s failing both town and village communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worse still, hundreds of thousands of pounds in Section 106 contributions remain uncollected money meant for affordable homes and essential infrastructure.

That’s not just a missed opportunity – it’s a betrayal of the people who need it most across the borough.

The Conservative Group will not stand by.

We will continue to hold this administration to account.

Melton deserves leadership that listens, acts, and delivers.

We urge Labour and Independent councillors to step up, engage with residents and businesses, and stop the damage before it deepens further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our community cannot afford more delays, more waste, or more broken promises.

Melton deserves better.

And we will keep fighting for it – with clarity, compassion, and conviction.

Ronan Browne is leader of the opposition Conservative group on Melton Borough Council and represents Frisby on the Wreake ward.