News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Britain’s first Eurovision singer, Patricia Bredin, has died aged 88
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Open water swimmers to raise money for charity with gruelling challenge

Open water swimmers are challenging themselves to stroke the equivalent of four crossings of the English Channel to raise money for a charity which supports people with a rare and painful genetic skin blistering condition.
By Nick RennieContributor
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 12:55 BST

Regulars at Race Hub, which is based at the Frisby Lakes near Melton, will attempt to join forces to swim 350 laps of the watercourse, which would equate to a gruelling 84 miles.

Swimmer Martin Sarsfield came up with the idea after being inspired by young girl Isla Grist, who has the Epidermlysis Bullosa (EB) condition, which is also known as Butterfly Skin.

Each day is a huge challenge for the 14-year-old because her skin blisters and tears at the slightest touch, causing her pain every day.

Race Hub open swimmers pictured earlier this year on one of their winter swims at Frisby LakesRace Hub open swimmers pictured earlier this year on one of their winter swims at Frisby Lakes
Race Hub open swimmers pictured earlier this year on one of their winter swims at Frisby Lakes
Most Popular

Isla’s condition was highlighted in June this year by former Liverpool and Scotland footballer, Graeme Souness, who took part in a relay swim across the Channel to raise over £1million for Debra, the butterfly skin charity.

Proceeds from the Race Hub challenge will also go to the charity with hundreds of pounds already pledged.

Martin said: “This story surrounding Isla so moved me that I immediately thought what could I do to help.

“Then I had the idea that all our lovely swimmers at Race Hub, who so love open water swimming, could join together to help raise funds.”

Isla Grist, who has a rare skin blistering condition, with her dad, Andy PHOTO: DebraIsla Grist, who has a rare skin blistering condition, with her dad, Andy PHOTO: Debra
Isla Grist, who has a rare skin blistering condition, with her dad, Andy PHOTO: Debra

Butterfly skin is a brutal condition which affects one in 17,000 children at birth.

There is no cure and those that have the severe recessive or dominant condition will usually not live past 30 years of age and they will spend every day of their lives in pain.

"No child should have to go through life where every day is a constant battle with pain,” added Martin.

“There has to be something out there which can act as a cure and our chances of finding it will be helped by raising awareness of this genetic condition.”

The swimming challenge will take place from 9am to 11.30am on Saturday September 2.

Click HERE to sponsor the Race Hub swimmers in aid of Debra.

A raffle will also be organised on the day to raise further funds for the cause.

Related topics:Graeme Souness