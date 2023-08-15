Regulars at Race Hub, which is based at the Frisby Lakes near Melton, will attempt to join forces to swim 350 laps of the watercourse, which would equate to a gruelling 84 miles.

Swimmer Martin Sarsfield came up with the idea after being inspired by young girl Isla Grist, who has the Epidermlysis Bullosa (EB) condition, which is also known as Butterfly Skin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each day is a huge challenge for the 14-year-old because her skin blisters and tears at the slightest touch, causing her pain every day.

Race Hub open swimmers pictured earlier this year on one of their winter swims at Frisby Lakes

Isla’s condition was highlighted in June this year by former Liverpool and Scotland footballer, Graeme Souness, who took part in a relay swim across the Channel to raise over £1million for Debra, the butterfly skin charity.

Proceeds from the Race Hub challenge will also go to the charity with hundreds of pounds already pledged.

Martin said: “This story surrounding Isla so moved me that I immediately thought what could I do to help.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Then I had the idea that all our lovely swimmers at Race Hub, who so love open water swimming, could join together to help raise funds.”

Isla Grist, who has a rare skin blistering condition, with her dad, Andy PHOTO: Debra

Butterfly skin is a brutal condition which affects one in 17,000 children at birth.

There is no cure and those that have the severe recessive or dominant condition will usually not live past 30 years of age and they will spend every day of their lives in pain.

"No child should have to go through life where every day is a constant battle with pain,” added Martin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There has to be something out there which can act as a cure and our chances of finding it will be helped by raising awareness of this genetic condition.”

The swimming challenge will take place from 9am to 11.30am on Saturday September 2.

Click HERE to sponsor the Race Hub swimmers in aid of Debra.