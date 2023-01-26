Olympic ace joins Melton swimmers at annual presentation night

Melton Mowbray Swimming Club members with British Olympic swimmer Ross Davenport at the club's presentation evening at Hamilton Tennis Club

Ross Davenport, who represented Team GB at the Bejing and London games in 2008 and 2012, respectively, was special guest as annual prizes were handed out at Hamilton Tennis Club in the town.

Ross, who also won two gold medals for England at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, shared some of his experiences and presented the awards.

Overall, there were 80 awards for the winners of events at the Inter-Club Championships last autumn.

These included sprints (50m), 100m and 200m, for butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle and individual medley.

Sprint Winners were: Milen, Joshua, Scarlett, Ben E, Charlotte, Miles, Amy and George.

100m overall winners – Lily-May, Zak, Scarlett, Joshua, Evie, Miles, Amy, Albert, Olivia and George.

200m winners – Charlotte, Amy, Miles, Albert, Michael and Ben N.

There were also three special trophies. Sophie was awarded ‘coaches’ most improved swimmer’, Felicity was presented with the ‘President's Award for commitment (Jean Jeavons Cup) and the George Rae Trophy for clubman of the year went to Hanna for all her hard work and dedication to the club as a volunteer and official.

The swim club said it was grateful to the local businesses which donated prizes to the raffle, which raised much needed funds to help the club.

These were Melton Sports, Everyone Active, Regal Cinema, Swimzi, Swimswift Elite, Omni Lifestyle, Melton Mowbray Golf Club and Sign Right Creative.

The club’s swimmers have been back in action at the first gala in the Leicester Winter League with a team travelling across the county to compete at Braunstone.

MMSC celebrated a very impressive overall third place at the meet, with strong swims from the team and good positions achieved.

Highlight of the evening for the club was winning the final race – the Cannon relay – which has one boy and one girl from each age group all swimming on the same contest.

MMSC also have 30 swimmers competing in the Leicestershire Age Group and County Championships over coming weekends.

