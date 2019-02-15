Next Melton ‘patch walk’ to cover three town areas

Have your say

Melton residents in Chapel Street, Kings Road and Beckmill Court are invited to voice their concerns about local issues to police officers, councillors and officers from Melton Council.

The event, at 10am on Sunday February 24, is the latest combined ‘patch walk’ organied by community group Melton Matters and the town’s police force.

Anyone interested in taking part should attend the meeting place in the Chapel Street car park, where there is free parking.

A spokesperson for Melton Matters said: “We will be covering the areas of Chapel Street, Kings Road and Beckmill Court and hope that with this being held at a weekend it will be more convenient for people who work during the week to attend and discuss any issues they may have.

“This is a great opportunity for residents to come along to discuss any issues affecting them in this area.

“Issues may include street scene problems, rubbish, fly-tipping, abandoned vehicles, inappropriate parking, drug and petty crime issues, dog-fouling etc.

“The police will be in attendance. Ward councillors and Melton Borough Council officers are being invited to attend.

“We will ensure that any issues we are made aware of on the day will be reported to the relevant authorities.”

Email meltonmatters@gmail.com for more information on the event.