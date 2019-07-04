New team to help run Melton Country Park cafe

The cafe at Melton Country Park will be run this summer by a community group which supports people with learning disabilities.

The cafe closed temporarily in February when the then operators, Melton Learning Hub, decided to focus its activities at its main town HQ.

Melton Space - a non-profit organisation made up of people who make and fix items and share ideas and skills - began staffing it with volunteers in March.

They will continue to run the cafe at weekends and their sessions from a workshop in the building but the cafe will be run on Mondays to Wednesdays from next week by Sunny Skies Enterprise CIC.

The organisation’s Zoe Saffron said: “We are fortunate enough to have already made some good community links and we will be teaming up with Melton Space to run an inclusive community cafe in Melton Country Park to keep it open throughout the summer with our supported volunteers.

“We hope lots of people come along to enjoy it.”

A special open day will also be held at the cafe on Saturday, July 20, where visitors can meet members of the group and Melton Space to find out more about their activities with refreshments.