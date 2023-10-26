The new consultant at Melton’s Slimming World classes is hoping to inspire members through her own weight loss achievements.

Louise Potts felt ‘disgusted’ with her weight gain and resolved to do something about it while she was on holiday with her family

She joined the Monday night Slimming World sessions with Lisa in Melton Mowbray and decided on her own personal achievement target of 2st 3.5lb to lose.

The mum-of-four went on to lose 2st 6lb in just eight months – she has dropped two dress sizes and has noticed her skin and hair looking healthier and brighter too.

With Louise's new found confidence and experience she has been successful in becoming Melton's new Wednesday night Slimming World consultant at classes which take place on Wednesdays at the Age UK Gloucester House centre at 5.30pm.

She is excited to be able to support other members to achieve their lifelong weight loss dreams and stay at their ideal body weight.

Like many people, Louise had tried many ways to lose weight and she says she gained more pounds after going through the menopause.

Catching sight of herself in the mirror while on holiday she said it left her ‘feeling disgusted’ and like a middle-aged woman in a body she no longer recognised.

Join Slimming World changed everything for Louise, as the support in the group proved vital.

She learned how to still enjoy her favourite meals by making small manageable changes, like removing visible fat and not adding butter and fat to cooking.

She found inspiration from Slimming World recipes and online services and would make a week's worth of meals at a time to feed the whole family.

Enjoying family favourites such as Chicken Kiev and chips, swapping butter for cottage cheese and coating the dish with wholemeal breadcrumbs ensured it was a tasty meal.

She created so-called ‘fakeaways’ the family could still enjoy their weekend curry or Chinese but without the expense and the calories.

Louise runs a coffee van with her daughter and says she now nibbles on fresh raspberriers rather than cake trimmings.

She said: "I can absolutely have cake and still lose weight, I just choose when to have this now, rather than nibbling as I work."