New Melton Scout building finally opens for use

Scouts have begun using their impressive new sleepover camp building on a rural site two miles from Melton.

Melton and District Scouts have been fundraising for the new HQ for many years but construction was held up 16 months ago when they ran out of money with just the shell of the structure complete at Holwell Pastures.

The bunk room of the new Melton Scout hut building at Holwell Pastures EMN-190318-121018001

But money has been raised from a variety of sources to allow it to be completed and it will also be available for community groups to stay in.

The timber-framed building, which can be also used by Guides, school and youth groups, was built by local company Front Row Construction and measures over 33 metres in length.

It has central heating, two large, carpeted meeting rooms, incluing one with a projector and screen, a fully fitted kitchen, a large bedroom with bunk beds and deluxe mattresses for 32 young people, plus two separate twin bedrooms for leaders.

The sleeping area has its own night toilets but there is a separately accessed large toilet and shower suite including accessible facilities and wet room.

The kitchen of the new Melton Scout hut building at Holwell Pastures EMN-190318-121029001

Holwell Pastures has attracted a large number of Scout and other youth groups for many years and is also a popular venue for Duke of Edinburgh expeditions.

Until now, all those staying overnight have been outside in tents between March and October.

Derek Fraser, treasurer for Melton Scouts, said: “The new building provides a far more comfortable indoor camping experience with the possibility to stay all year round.

“While the building has mainly been designed for young people to stay overnight in the large bunk bedroom this will be primarily at weekends.

The living room of the new Melton Scout hut building at Holwell Pastures EMN-190318-121040001

“It will therefore be available for local community groups, companies and organisations to rent weekdays until Friday lunchtime.

“With off road parking for up to 25 cars it will be an ideal venue for those looking for meeting space in a lovely quiet rural location.”

The building will be officially opened at a ceremony on Sunday April 7, when local Scout groups will be there to take part in a number of activities.

Community groups interested in using the new building can email holwellpastures@gmail.com for details.