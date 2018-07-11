New Melton Council contractor pledges to donate £90,000 to needy local causes

A contractor appointed to maintain and repair Melton’s 1,821 council homes for the next decade will donate £90,000 to needy causes in the borough.

Axis Europe PLC will begin work in the autumn following a nine-month procurement process conducted by Melton Council.

The company will be donating one per cent of the contract value to charities and community groups, representing £9,000 a year.

It will source 90 per cent of its specialist work from the local supply chain, create two new jobs annually and appoint a new apprentice every year.

Melton Council leader Joe Orson said: “Axis Europe went above and beyond to supply us with ideas other than just a repairs service and we couldn’t be happier with their appointment.

“The new contract offers compelling benefits to our tenants including housing MOTs, new IT communication processes, employment skills and opportunities and a significant annual charity donation of £9,000 meaning that Melton residents will benefit each year, not just our council tenants.”

The new contractors will also be offering CV writing and interview technique workshops to help people into employment during the period of their contract with the council.

Leanne Ball, midlands director for the company, said: “Working in partnership with Melton Borough Council we will improve the standards of service for their residents.

“Before we start, a thorough mobilisation will see us investing in new vehicles, building teams and integrating IT systems.

“This contract and our partnership will deliver more than just property repairs, we will help achieve the council’s social value aims by employing locally, creating opportunities for supply-chain members in the borough and start careers with apprenticeships, adding value to the community that we hope to become part of.”