A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body in a field in a village north of Melton.

A police road block today close to the murder scene at Plungar PHOTO GEORGE ICKE

Detectives have launched an investigation after a man’s remains were found off Highgate Lane, at Plungar, yesterday (Tuesday).

Police were called to the scene at 3.30pm – it was reported the victim was believed to have suffered a head injury and his death is being treated as suspicious.

In the early hours of this morning, a 56-year-old man from Grantham was arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.

There is a large police presence at Plungar today after a body was found in a field PHOTO GEORGE ICKE

A scene preservation remains in place in the area today and officers from the Melton and Rutland Neighbourhood Policing Area (NPA) will be carrying out reassurance patrols.

Det Insp David Greenhalgh, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), the senior investigating officer, said: “Our investigation into this incident is very much in its early stages and a man has already been arrested as part of our initial enquiries.

“I understand there will be some concern within the local community, and we are working to establish the circumstances that led to the man’s death.

“This includes officers speaking to people in the area and I’m asking for anyone who has information that they think could help to come forward.

"Did you see anyone go into the field yesterday? Did you see anyone acting in a manner that caught your attention? Did it seem unusual or suspicious?

“Anything you’re able to tell us could be significant.”