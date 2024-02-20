News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING

Multiple fire crews battle major fire at vacant factory site

Firefighters from seven stations are battling a major fire at a vacant factory in Melton Mowbray.
By Nick Rennie
Published 20th Feb 2024, 22:41 GMT
Melton fire crews were deployed to the sceneMelton fire crews were deployed to the scene
Melton fire crews were deployed to the scene

The incident, on Snow Hill, and believed to involve the vacant former Jeld-Wen premises, was reported shortly after 9pm.

Crews from Melton stations were joined by others from the Oakham, Birstall, Grantham, Leicester Eastern, Loughborough and West Bridgeford at the scene.

A water carrier from Kettering station and a command support vehicle from Shepshed were also deployed.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Multiple calls were received to a building fire in Melton Mowbray.

“On arrival, the Incident Commander requested further appliances, plus an aerial ladder and water carrier to fight the fire.

"A disused building is fully involved in fire.”

Firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus and are using water jets to battle the blaze.

Developers plan to build 298 properties on the site previously occupied by the Jeld-Wen, which made windows, exterior door sets and patios, exterior doors, and stairs for many years.

Related topics:Melton MowbraySnow HillKetteringOakham