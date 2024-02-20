Melton fire crews were deployed to the scene

The incident, on Snow Hill, and believed to involve the vacant former Jeld-Wen premises, was reported shortly after 9pm.

Crews from Melton stations were joined by others from the Oakham, Birstall, Grantham, Leicester Eastern, Loughborough and West Bridgeford at the scene.

A water carrier from Kettering station and a command support vehicle from Shepshed were also deployed.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Multiple calls were received to a building fire in Melton Mowbray.

“On arrival, the Incident Commander requested further appliances, plus an aerial ladder and water carrier to fight the fire.

"A disused building is fully involved in fire.”

Firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus and are using water jets to battle the blaze.