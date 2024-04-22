Multiple crews battle blaze at Queniborough
Police closed Melton Road adjacent to the incident, which was reported at 8.11pm, while firefighters battled the fire for two hours.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews from the city’s Eastern station, one from the Western station, one from Central and another from Birstall, as well as a watercarrier from Loughborough, a command support vehicle from Shepshed and a Welfare Unit from Billesdon.
A fire service spokesperson said: “We got an initial call stating a derelict building was involved in fire.
“Three pumps and a water carrier were initially mobilised and upon arrival assistance was requested from two more pumps with the building well alight.”
External firefighting was carried out with three hose reel jets and a main jet used – a 13.5 meter ladder was pitched to gain better access.