Police are investigating a fatal collision

Only one vehicle was involved in the incident, which happened close to the A46 Six Hills junction on the B676 Melton Road near Burton on Wolds, at 4.35pm.

Emergency services including police officers and crews with East Midlands Ambulance Service and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service were deployed after reports of a collision concerning a black Land Rover Discovery.

The male driver of the car, who has not yet been named but who is said to have been aged in in his 30s, sadly died at the scene.

No-one else is believed to have been involved in the incident.

A police investigation is ongoing into the collision and officers are appealing to anyone with any information to make contact.

Det Con Emma Mitchell, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly a man has lost his life in this collision.

“We are continuing to establish the full circumstances regarding the incident and are appealing to anyone who saw the collision, or who saw the vehicle being driven beforehand, to make contact with us.”

In appeal to other motorists who may have been driving in the area at the time of the collision, Det Con Mitchell added: “Please think back to if you were in the area and if you saw the vehicle involved.

Advertisement

"If you have any dashcam footage from the area, you should also check this and get in touch with us.”