Police after made an appeal following a serious road collision

Emergency services were alerted after a red Ducati left the carriageway on Saxby Road at 10.40am and collided with a telegraph pole.

The rider, a man in his 40s, was attended to by East Midlands Ambulance Service but pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The road was closed for several hours to allow investigations to be carried out by police officers.

Det Sgt Jon Putnam said: “We know the motorbike was travelling on Saxby Road towards Melton and would like to speak to anyone who saw it before the collision.

“We have spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time of the collision but if you haven’t spoken to police and have any information, no matter how small you believe it to be, please contact us.”