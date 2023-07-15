News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal

Motorcyclist killed in road collision near Melton

A motorcyclist aged in his 20s was sadly killed in a road collision near Melton this morning (Saturday).
By Nick Rennie
Published 15th Jul 2023, 18:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 18:31 BST
An EMAS ambulance crew attended the sceneAn EMAS ambulance crew attended the scene
An EMAS ambulance crew attended the scene

Police have just confirmed the fatality took place in a collision with a car in Thorpe Satchville Road, Twyford.

Officers were called at 8.48am to a report of the incident, which involved a grey Toyota car and a red Suzuki motorcycle.

A crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service attended but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

Most Popular

An investigation remains ongoing into the circumstances and detectives are appealing to anyone with any information to make contact.

Pc Jo Wignall, from the Leicestershire force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly, following this collision, a man has lost his life.

“We are continuing our work to establish the full circumstances of the collision and how this has happened.

“We have been speaking to a number of people in the area but are appealing to anyone with any information who has not yet spoken to us to make contact.

“Please think if you were in the area this morning and if you saw either of the vehicles beforehand or witnessed the collision. If you have any dashcam footage from the area, please also check this.”

Information relating to the collision can be reported HERE or by calling police on 101, quoting incident 170 of July 15.

The road was closed this morning for several hours while emergency services attended the scene and it has since reopened to traffic.