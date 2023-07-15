An EMAS ambulance crew attended the scene

Police have just confirmed the fatality took place in a collision with a car in Thorpe Satchville Road, Twyford.

Officers were called at 8.48am to a report of the incident, which involved a grey Toyota car and a red Suzuki motorcycle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service attended but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

An investigation remains ongoing into the circumstances and detectives are appealing to anyone with any information to make contact.

Pc Jo Wignall, from the Leicestershire force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly, following this collision, a man has lost his life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are continuing our work to establish the full circumstances of the collision and how this has happened.

“We have been speaking to a number of people in the area but are appealing to anyone with any information who has not yet spoken to us to make contact.

“Please think if you were in the area this morning and if you saw either of the vehicles beforehand or witnessed the collision. If you have any dashcam footage from the area, please also check this.”

Information relating to the collision can be reported HERE or by calling police on 101, quoting incident 170 of July 15.

Advertisement

Advertisement