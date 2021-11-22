Motorcyclist killed in collision near Kirby Bellars

Latest police news EMN-211211-161940001

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to Saturday’s incident, which happened around 4.30pm on Station Lane and involved a white Yamaha FZ1 motorbike.

The male rider sustained serious injuries and sadly died at the scene, say Leicestershire Police.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the motorcycle being ridden beforehand.

In addition, police would like to hear from anyone who was travelling between Kirby Bellars and Asfordby around the time of the collision and have video recording equipment installed in their vehicles.

They are asked to check the footage and get in touch if they captured anything that may assist with the investigation.