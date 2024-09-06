Melton Town progress in cup with 5-1 League Cup win

Melton beat Sandiacre Town 5-1on Wednesday night in a UCL 1st round cup tie at the Sign Right Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Saturday’s defeat in the FA Cup Melton were keen to get back to winning ways in the league cup on Wednesday night.

Four mins in and Melton thought they were in front but the Linneo chalked it off with a flag for offside. It didn’t take long before Melton went in front with a sublime strike from Syme on 12 mins, smashing the ball home form 25 yards after dancing around 2 players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side always looked in control against their division one opposition and extended the lead further on 40 mins, when Keenan, when he was fouled but he stayed on his feet rounding the keeper and rolling it in the net.

Result

Almost straight from the centre Melton attacked again and a Damo free kick was tipped over the bar by their keeper, from the corner the keeper pulled off another worldie and the ball went to the edge of the area where Keenan hit it on the half volley inside the keepers righthand post, 3 nil up before the half.

Melton pushed for a 4th and Syme received an elbow the defender was lucky to get only a yellow, just as the ref blew for half time.

Calver came off at half time for Kairo as Melton went to put the tie beyond Sandiacre, with his 1st touch from the centre Cairo lobbed the keeper form the halfway line but his shot went just passed the upright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 53 mins Sandiacre scored from a melee in the area, the corner came over and Billy the Fish appeared to be impeded and then the ball knocked out of his hands before their forward hooked it over his head to make it 3-1, as the ref pointed to the centre circle goal given.

This only spurred Melton on further, a heavy challenge on Kairo down the left and the ball fell Yaegan who drive sit into the net, the keeper was getting no where near that one.

Sandiacre continued to try but the flood gates opened with wave after wave oaf attacks, a 30 yarder from Syme, the keeper tips over, Kieran beats 3 players with his fancy footwork slides it across the box with the goal wide open Kairo from 8 yards puts it inches wide under pressure form a rushing back defender.

The away side counter on only their 3rd attack of the game and Bill saves with his feet, the ball going upfield to Keenan on a trick, he shoots but the keeper saves well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kairo, Keenan, Syme and Kieran are attacking at will and the Sandiacre backline are struggling to keep them at bay, with the keeper making 2 more crucial saves.

78 mins Kairo goes on a Maradona-esque reminiscent of Mexico 86, jinking round 3 defenders this and that way and then the keeper before it trickling over the line.

With the game all but over Manno and Will came on to get some gametime in their legs after injuries, with Keenan and Toby exited the field of play.

The reds still had time to create more chances with a further 6 attempts at goal, Kairo and Syme 1 -2 shot going just wide, Kairo shoots over the bar, Will form 35 yards fires one just passed the righthand post, Syme beats 2 players and must score for their keeper to tip it over the bar, another Will strike is deflected wide then the last chance of the game Mikkel fancies apiece of the action, he beats a player on the half way line, goes forward 10 paces and rifles one in but it was high, wide and handsome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ref blew the whistle and it was an excellent performance by Town, which they celebrated with the Pork Pie Army.

We wish Sandiacre all the best for the season and we now move back to league action on Saturday away at Shirebrook looking for 3 more points and to remain the only unbeaten side in the league in our division.