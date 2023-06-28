Melton Town net cash donation ahead of new season

Melton Town assistant manager Paul Anderson (centre) with representatives from Bellway.

Bellway, which is building new homes at Roman Gate, off Leicester Road in the town, has donated £750 to Melton Town FC, based at Burton Road, for its men’s first team.

Adam Etheridge, Finance Officer at Melton Town FC, said: “We’re grateful to Bellway for sponsoring our club’s first team. For a large company such as Bellway to get involved in a local town football club like ours is absolutely massive for the club.

“This donation will have a lasting impact on our players and allow us to fund the costs of new training tops next season for the whole team. Training forms a vital part of our team’s development and preparedness for matchdays, so for the boys to be kitted out in new training tops next season will really make them look the part and set them up for matches.

“The whole team and I would like to thank Bellway for deciding to donate to our club, and for taking a genuine interest in helping us.”

Melton Town FC plays in the Uhlsport United Counties Football League’s Premier Division (North).

Adam said: “A couple of years ago the club replaced the grass pitch with a 3G pitch and we built our first proper clubhouse at the end of 2022.

“Our players are determined to train hard, win as many games as possible and come back even stronger next season.”

Kenny Lattimore, Sales Manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “We place a real emphasis on supporting the communities in which we build our homes, so we are pleased to be sponsoring Melton Town FC, which is not far from our development off Leicester Road.

“Melton Town FC is a forward-looking club which plays an important role within the local community. We’d like to wish the players the very best for their training and matches and we look forward to seeing their progress next season.”