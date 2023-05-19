Leicester Street in Melton, viewed from the junction with Market Place

Severn Trent closed Leicester Street yesterday to carry out emergency works on a drain.

The works area has been filled in but the tarmac has to be left to set before vehicles can driven safely over it again.

The closure took many businesses by surprise, including The Grapes pub and More Coffee Co, who were unable to receive deliveries.

Buses have also had to be diverted away from the Market Place and Leicester Street area while the work was carried out.

A spokesman for Leicestershire County Council told the Melton Times this afternoon (Friday): “This work is being carried out by Severn Trent.

"They should have finished and be off the road network by this evening.

