Melton town centre road set to reopen this evening
Motorists and businesses have been assured that a major town centre road in Melton Mowbray will reopen to traffic this evening (Friday).
Severn Trent closed Leicester Street yesterday to carry out emergency works on a drain.
The works area has been filled in but the tarmac has to be left to set before vehicles can driven safely over it again.
The closure took many businesses by surprise, including The Grapes pub and More Coffee Co, who were unable to receive deliveries.
Buses have also had to be diverted away from the Market Place and Leicester Street area while the work was carried out.
A spokesman for Leicestershire County Council told the Melton Times this afternoon (Friday): “This work is being carried out by Severn Trent.
"They should have finished and be off the road network by this evening.
"The road should be free of any works by the end of today.”