Melton toddlers and elderly come together for festive fun

Youngsters in Melton have been busy bringing smiles to the faces of elderly people.

In December children at Little Stars visited residents at Gretton Court to sing festive songs and give Christmas presents as part of an Intergenerational Play and Party Day.

Meeting and sharing with a resident PHOTO: Supplied

Laura Sanders, proprietor and manager of Little Stars, said: “This is our second Christmas with Gretton Court and with the support of Jenny Barnes we were able to present every resident with a Christmas gift.

“Teaching children about giving at Christmas was very well received. The children were confident, respectful and above all little stars.

“Gretton Court provides our youngsters with an experience to learn empathy - especially when a child asked why she was crying, I explained that sometimes you can cry if you are really happy and not when you feel sad.”

The children also taught the residents how to play their pants and sock game.