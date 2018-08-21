Melton siblings sing the praises of government’s Help to Buy scheme for enabling them to purchase large first home

A brother and sister duo have joined together to get on the property ladder by purchasing a larger home than would have been otherwise possible at Westleigh’s popular housing development in Melton.

Trainee accountant Davina, 20, and restaurant owner Liam Patel, 23, purchased a four-bedroom Wainwright house style at Melton Fields using the government-backed Help to Buy scheme. Their mother, Neha, 44, who works for a food manufacturing company, also shares the home with them.

When the siblings heard about the collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes on the outskirts of town, they decided to go and take a look for themselves.

“When we first went to Melton Fields, it really struck us how much we liked the way that the development is set out,” Liam said.

“All the houses have their own unique styles and looked so neat and tidy.”

Liam, Davina and Neha originally went to view the three-bedroom Derwent house style but decided that the extra space that the Wainwright has to offer was exactly what they needed.

“What really struck us about the Wainwright was the amount of space there was available, which has meant that we can respect each other’s privacy while being free to do our own things.

“Having all three of us contributing to the running cost of the house has allowed us to find a more spacious home, which wouldn’t have been anywhere near as easy otherwise.”

In order to secure their home, Liam and Davina took advantage of Help to Buy, which allows first-time buyers and those with a property to sell to make a move to a brand new home with an equity loan of up to 20 per cent of the full price of the property with just a five epr cent deposit and a 75 per cent mortgage. The equity loan is interest free for the first five years.

Liam said: “The process of using Help to Buy was really quick and easy, only taking two and a half weeks to complete the entire exchange.

“If anyone of a similar age to myself and Davina is looking to buy their own place, I’d say just go for it - don’t feel as though you’re too young and that it’s really daunting because it honestly isn’t.”

To find out more about the range of homes remaining for sale at Melton Fields, call on 0333 006 6012 or visit www.westleigh.co.uk/melton-fields