Melton Senior Town Warden to step down at annual town meeting

Have your say

Senior Town Warden John Southerington will step down at next month’s annual town meeting. he has confirmed.

Mr Southerington, who has served two years in the role, will be succeeded by Junior Town Warden, Ian Wilkinson.

This year’s meeting, which is at 7pm on Monday October 7, will be held at St Mary’s Church.

Mr Southerington, who has been involved with Melton Town Estate since the early 1980s, will remain as chairman of the feoffees.

He said: “I am standing down this year because I want it to revert to the old traditional system where a new Senior Town Warden is elected every year.”

Town residents are invited to attend and can vote on matters on the agenda.