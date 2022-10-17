Melton schoolchildren help bring town’s history to life

Ralph Oakley portrays a coal miner from the 1980s at St Mary's Primary School to remember the Asfordby colliery

The collaboration between Brownlow, St Francis and St Mary's Schools with Up An' At 'Em! History and Historic England has resulted in walking tours of the area, historical re-enactors in school and an exhibition at the town’s St Mary’s Church throughout this half-term week.

The pupils spent two days researching and learning about their town with the aim of gaining a greater appreciation of its history.

Jed Jaggard, from Up An' At 'Em! History, said: "It's been a great project with the pupils walking their local areas to discover great stories and hidden gems from Melton's past."

Photos were taken on the history walks and form the basis of the exhibition with the work of the schoolchildren.

Different year groups had different tasks with the younger years creating artwork of their houses as they are part of Melton's story; to the middle part of the primary schools looking at different local characters including coal miners, English civil war cavaliers and World War Two Victoria Cross winners; to the older children interpreting and writing descriptions of the photos alongside some historic pictures of the town.

Jed added: "The pupils began to see Melton in a different light.

"The work that they've produced is really good.”The free exhibition runs for nine days until Sunday.

On Saturday, there were five characters from Melton's past there to launch the event and answer questions.

Characters can also be seen this weekend, on both Saturday and Sunday.