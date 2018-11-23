Melton’s new public toilets won’t be ready for big Christmas weekend

The two new public toilet blocks in Melton will not be finished in time for next Friday’s Christmas lights switch-on and next weekend’s festive Victorian fayre so temporary loos will be provided instead.

Residents had been hoping that Melton Council would be able to complete the new facilities in time for the annual Christmas events, which attract thousands of people into the town centre.

But builders are still working on the new toilets on St Mary’s Way, which are being constructed to replace the demolished former WC block there.

The existing toilets on Wilton Road have been kept open while a new block is built nearby and that work continues.

A spokesperson for the borough council said: “Wilton Road toilets will be open as usual for the event and, due to the St Mary’s Way toilet construction still being underway, there will be temporary toilets in two places in the town for the duration of the weekend.

“There will be one set by Argos, just off Nottingham Street, and one set in Play Close park.

“The toilets will be arriving on Friday morning and will remain in place until the evening of December 2.”

The new toilets, when they are open, will each have three unisex cubicles, a pitched roof and a canopy over the entrance doors.

The cubicles will comply with the latest standards for disability access, and disabled users will be able to use the facilities free of charge by using a RADAR key.

The new semi-automatic public conveniences, which will replace ageing outdated loos, are expected to harness a saving of around £60,000 per year and bring in a revenue of around £30,000 for the council.

The borough council expects to be able to open the new St Mary’s Way toilets on around December 14 or 15 while the new Wilton Road loos should be available in January. The existing Wilton Road toilets will remain open whilst construction continues on the new block.