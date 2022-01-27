Melton residential road closed after sewer pipe collapses
Part of a busy residential road has been closed to traffic in Melton today (Thursday) so work teams can repair a collapsed sewer.
Leicestershire County Council Highways agreed to an emergency Temporary Traffic Regulation Order at Wicklow Avenue to allow the work to be carried out safely.
A County Hall spokesperson said: “It is anticipated that the closure will be in place for a further two days.
“The order has been implemented for public safety, so Severn Trent Water can repair a collapsed sewer pipe.”
A suggested alternative diversion route for motorists is via Grange Drive, Baldock’s Lane and Burton Road, and vice versa.