Melton residential road closed after sewer pipe collapses

Severn Trent work teams are carrying out repairs to a pipe in Melton

Leicestershire County Council Highways agreed to an emergency Temporary Traffic Regulation Order at Wicklow Avenue to allow the work to be carried out safely.

A County Hall spokesperson said: “It is anticipated that the closure will be in place for a further two days.

“The order has been implemented for public safety, so Severn Trent Water can repair a collapsed sewer pipe.”