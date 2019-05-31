Melton pub named town’s best for cider drinkers

A couple who took over a popular Melton town centre pub only in October have already been presented with a coveted award.

Landlords David Lawrence and Jessica Cresswell were delighted when their Noel’s Arms was named Melton CAMRA Cider Pub of the Year.

They were presented with their certificate by Karen Hine, a representative of the Melton branch of the Campaign for Real Ale Cider.

Local CAMRA committee member Dave Eatherington said: “It is the second year of this award and although David and Jessica have only been running the Noel’s since last year, they have made a big impression on local cider drinkers with the quality and selection of their favourite tipple.

“They are hoping to expand their cider selection in the near future and perhaps even have a cider festival.”

David and Jessica have quickly made their mark in town and built on their pub’s reputation as a top local live music venue and also organised a beer festival along Burton Street over the recent Easter bank holiday.