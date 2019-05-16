Melton pub hands over £600 to British Legion from fundraising day

Members of the Melton branch of the Royal British Legion have thanked staff and regulars at a town pub for raising hundreds of pounds for their funds.
The Grapes, in Market Place, held a special family fun day to celebrate St George’s Day last month.
And the event, which featured Medieval sword-fighting, live entertainment and stalls, raised an impressive £600.
Our photo shows Ricky Harkness (centre) from the town branch of the legion, receiving a cheque from Amanda Bell and Mez Young, from The Grapes.
Malcolm ‘Jock’ Bryson, of the legion, said: “We are very grateful for the money raised by people at The Grapes.
“It was very generous of them and will be very useful.”
The Melton branch wants to hold a special dinner to mark the 75th anniversay of D-Day this year.
Anyone who was living in Melton in June 1944 and anyone interested in attending the dinner is asked to call Mr Bryson on 01664 562651.