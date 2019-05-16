Melton pub hands over £600 to British Legion from fundraising day

Have your say

Members of the Melton branch of the Royal British Legion have thanked staff and regulars at a town pub for raising hundreds of pounds for their funds.

The Grapes, in Market Place, held a special family fun day to celebrate St George’s Day last month.

The St George's Day family fun day in Melton organised by staff at The Grapes pub in aid of the town branch of the Royal British Legion EMN-190516-102446001

And the event, which featured Medieval sword-fighting, live entertainment and stalls, raised an impressive £600.

Our photo shows Ricky Harkness (centre) from the town branch of the legion, receiving a cheque from Amanda Bell and Mez Young, from The Grapes.

Malcolm ‘Jock’ Bryson, of the legion, said: “We are very grateful for the money raised by people at The Grapes.

“It was very generous of them and will be very useful.”

The St George's Day family fun day in Melton organised by staff at The Grapes pub in aid of the town branch of the Royal British Legion EMN-190516-102457001

The Melton branch wants to hold a special dinner to mark the 75th anniversay of D-Day this year.

Anyone who was living in Melton in June 1944 and anyone interested in attending the dinner is asked to call Mr Bryson on 01664 562651.