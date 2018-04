A leading estate agency in Melton has helped children at Great Dalby Primary stay one step ahead with their reading by sponsoring the school with many new books.

Colleagues from Melton Premier visited staff and pupils during one of the school’s Friday assemblies to meet the classes which will benefit.

Dee Burton, director at Melton Premier, said: “We were left inspired following the afternoon assembly and feel proud and privileged to be able to give back to the local community.”