Melton pre-schoolers enjoy springtime activities

Oasis Pre-School and Retreat - herbs donated by The Grange Garden Centre (left) and youngsters playing at Melton Country Park

Pupils have been enjoying spending time outdoors discovering nature at Melton Country Park and working with staff to transform a small of land in their new sensory garden, which will be filled with fruit, vegetables, herbs and flowers to become a haven for wildlife and learning.

The children at the Pre-School, which is in the grounds of The Grove Primary School and is part of Mowbray Education Trust, have planted a variety of aromatic herbs, such as rosemary and lemongrass, kindly donated by Asfordby Hill-based The Grange Garden Centre,

Once fully grown, the sweet smelling herbs will be used in classroom activities to engage children in sensory play as they explore the fascinating different scents.

Oasis Pre-School and Retreat pupils visit The Amwell care home in Melton

Caring for the garden provides a lively and interactive opportunity for Oasis pupils to learn about responsibility as they will undertake all monitoring, watering, and gardening of the seeds whilst the plants are growing. They will be rewarded by nature with delicious and healthy ingredients for classroom cooking and snack times, to help foster healthy eating habits and encourage the children to try new and exciting foods.

Maria Twittey, nursery manager at Oasis Pre-School and the Retreat, said: “Our spring-time activities have been a delightful treat for all our staff and pupils.

"I’m so proud of the children’s enthusiasm for supporting nature and connecting with the local community.

“At Oasis and the Retreat we foster a whole-child holistic approach through engaging and fun activities for the children that they can then transfer to other life settings. These spring activities have been a refreshing and positive experience for everyone involved and we cannot wait for even more sunny days ahead.”

Oasis Pre-School and Retreat pupils enjoy outdoor spring activities

The youngsters have also been visiting the town’s country park enjoying adventurous outdoor learning activities, such as den building, scavenger hunting, and smell tests.

They’ve also been making weekly visits to Amwell Care Home to boost the spirits of residents with creative activities involving crafts, music and stories.