Melton pensioner plans cycle challenge for cancer charity

A Melton pensioner and his grand-daughter plan to cycle 22 miles around Rutland Water on Thursday as part of a national cancer charity campaign.

Bob White (71), who has had treatment for prostate cancer, will be taking on the challenge with Joni to highlight ‘Cycle to the Moon’, which aims to raise £250,000 towards the Tackle Prostate Cancer cause.

Bob said: “I want to do my bit and 22 miles is plenty for a 71-year-old.

“I am looking to get as much sponsorship as I can for this worthy cause.”

Go online at www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/robertwhite2 to sponsor the pair or you can email him at contact@bobjanewhite.co.uk or call him on 07766 162963.

Bob was one of the co-founders of a Melton support group for people who suffer, or who have suffered, from prostate cancer.

The next meeting is at the Samworth Centre in the town, at 7.30pm on Wednesday June 6, when guest speaker is Kent Head, from the radiology department at Leicester Royal Infirmary. New members are welcome to attend.