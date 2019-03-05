Melton Peaky Blinders party night is a roaring success

Melton showed off its finest 1920s glamour as the cattle market was transformed into a speakeasy bar on Saturday.

Inspired by the success of TV show Peaky Blinders, Brentingby Gin and Round Corner Brewing, two ambitious and fast growing local drinks businesses joined forces to stage a fancy dress party.

Peaky Burgers made by the Feast and Furious crew Graham and Jon Oakes PHOTO: Tim Williams

Decked out in their finest early twentieth century finery, over 100 guests from across the country enjoyed music and burlesque dancing.

Amazing brisket, pork roast and pizza was provided by Feast and Furious, Melton Charcuterie and Chez Sebastian Artisanal Pizza.

Party-goers were also fuelled by Brentinby Gin inspired peaky cocktails and Round Corner’s uncommonly good beers.

Bruce Midgley, director of Brentingby Gin, said: “The best dressed man and woman sashayed away with gin and beer refill prizes and the crowd ate, drank and danced ‘til late.

Peaky Blinders fans Jon Cliffe and Lauren McPherson with Amy and Mike Bryan PHOTO: Tim Williams

“Will we back for more events? As Thomas Shelby would say ‘there’s business and there’s love’, fortunately, as all who attended will attest, our businesses know how to show love for food and drink and roaring good times!

“Both Brentingby Gin and Round Corner Brewing can’t wait for our next opportunity to bring more good times to Melton.

“Watch this space.”

A line up of Peaky villains PHOTO: Tim Williams

Mike Sutherland and Russell Burgess in charge of Brentingby Gin cocktails PHOTO: Tim Williams

Andy Croft and Barbara Brennan get in the swing of things PHOTO: Tim Williams