Melton pays tribute to our armed forces with special flag-raising ceremony

Members of the serving military, veteran organisations and civic leaders gathered in Melton this morning (Monday) for a ceremony to mark national Armed Forces Day.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Malise Graham, assisted RAF policeman Sgt Melvin Whyte, who has also served operationally in the Falkland Islands and Afghanistan as a dog handler, to raise a flag on behalf of the borough.

The flag-raising ceremony for Armed Forces Day outside the Melton Borough Council offices EMN-190624-155353001

Guests were formally welcomed by Councillor Graham and a short service and blessing of the armed forces flag was taken by Father Peter Moseling.

Members of the public were also in attendance at the event, which took places outside the borough council offices, off Burton Road.

In this 75th anniversary year of the D-Day landings, military organisations were represented, with handlers and dogs from the town’s Defence Animal Training Regiment.

A parade was also held and led by WO2 (RQMS) Paul Joblin, with members of the town branches of the Royal British Legion and Royal Air Force Association also taking part and carrying standards.

