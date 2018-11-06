Melton nurse climbs Kilimanjaro with her ‘blister sisters’ to provide cash boost for LOROS

A Melton woman and four fellow nurses who work at LOROS hospice have raised thousands for the terminally ill people they care for by climbing one of the world’s tallest mountains.

Mandy Ryan (58) and the colleagues she calls her ‘blister sisters’ have scaled the 5,895-metre high peak of Mount Kilimanjaro.

“The trek went well, all except myself made it to the summit, I made it to the camp before the summit,” said Mandy.

“Although I knew it was going to be a tough challenge it was even harder than anticipated, having said that, I’m extremely proud of what I did achieve, but had to admit to my limitations physically, and mentally when I decided not to go ahead with the summit attempt.

“After trekking up the mountain for 10 plus hours every day for five days, I knew that I had done all that I could do!”

In September 19 people climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for LOROS, with 16 making it to the summit - total money raised was £36,936.

To donate visit Mandy’s fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mandy-ryan2