Melton narrowly misses out on elusive ‘In Bloom’ Gold Award

Melton narrowly failed to win a cherished Gold award at the East Midlands In Bloom event following a huge community effort to brighten up the town with floral displays and plantings.

The team of volunteers who co-ordinated the effort - Melton In Bloom - had to settle again for a creditable Silver-Gilt award.

Melton in Bloom chair Sue Herlihy and committee member Lucy Wood collecting the town's East Midlands in Bloom Silver-Gilt Award PHOTO: Supplied

The group’s chair, Sue Herlihy, and committee member, Lucy Wood, accepted the award at a presentation in Chesterfield.

Sue said: “Naturally, we are disappointed that we didn’t achieve that very elusive Gold, but Silver-Gilt is still a remarkable achievement, which we have maintained consistently for some years now.”

East Midlands judges were particularly impressed with the town’s ‘Plant a Bucket’ campaign and the schools’ vegetable wheelbarrows.

Sue added: “Our thanks go to everyone who took part in working so hard over the last year to help make Melton a more ambient, colourful and cleaner town, and for helping us to promote excellence in horticulture.”