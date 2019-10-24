Melton museum in line for top tourism award

Staff at the Melton Carnegie Museum are celebrating after it was shortlisted for an award celebrating the best of tourism across the county.

The Thorpe End service was named as a finalist in the ‘Small Visitor Attraction - Great Day Out’ category for the Leicestershire Promotions Tourism & Hospitality Awards 2019.

One of the artefacts displayed at Melton Carnegie Museum, an Anglo-Saxon silver guilt sword pommel cap, dating from between 500 to 700 AD EMN-191024-125325001

It was one of five attractions run by Leicestershire County Council to be shortlisted - the others were a two-day festival themed around the Battle of Bosworth Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Centre, the 1620s House and Garden and Charnwood Museum.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony held at Athena in Leicester on Thursday, November 28 and all of the attractions will also go through to the regional Visit England awards, with the winners then going through to the national finals.

Councillor Richard Blunt, the county council’s cabinet member for heritage, leisure and arts, said: “We are very proud of what we can offer the people of Leicestershire and visitors from further afield when it comes to history, heritage and culture.

“It is a well-deserved tribute to the depth and breadth of our cultural offer, as well as to the hard work of the staff and volunteers involved to see five of our attractions and events shortlisted in these prestigious awards. I wish everyone involved every success on the night of the awards.”