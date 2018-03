Have your say

Melton people took part in a national day of celebration to mark Commonwealth Day on Monday morning. Our picture shows the Mayor, Councillor Tejpal Bains, hosting a flag-flying ceremony at the council offices, with Mayor’s Cadet, Joe Roper.

A specially written Commonwealth Affirmation was read out by Deputy Lieutenant for Leicestershire, Brig W J Hurrell.

Melton flies the flag at a short ceremony to mark Commonwealth Day EMN-180313-161959001

