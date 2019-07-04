Melton Council to consider plans for airfield music festival for nearly 10,000 people

Plans have been unveiled for an annual music festival to be held at Langar Airfield for almost 10,000 people.

Set It Off Limited has applied to Melton Borough Council for a new premises licence at the Teamworks Karting centre, off Harby Road.

If members of the licensing sub-committee approve the application, at a meeting on Monday, the first festival, featuring drum and bass, house, and electro music would take place on October 26.

Leicestershire Police have voiced concerns about the event.

A report by Pc Sharon Roscoe, of the Melton Rural North team, states: “My initial reaction to this event was deep concern regarding the road access to and from the event and the safety of the attendees.

“The access to the karting centre is by means of a single gateway off the Harby to Langar Lane. This lane is unlit and is a 60mph road. From local knowledge this lane is a very fast lane with traffic and is the main route from that part of the vale to Nottingham.

“With the anticipated crowd being 7,000 to 10,000 people, it is my opinion that one access and egress is not sufficient.”

She also felt there would be issues with parking and with crowd control when many of the attendees will be consuming alcohol.

The council has received six representations from members of the public who are concerned about the Halloween-themed event being held.

They are worried about loud noise from music over a prolonged period, and anti-social behaviour.

The applicants say the event - the Detonate Halloween Festival - would run from 11am to 11pm and will admit only those aged 18 and over.

Security staff would be deployed at the three bars and to ensure safe crowd control.

The organisers have supplied a full alcohol management plan.