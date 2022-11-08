Melton community minibus service saved by generous donation

Pictured with the new community minibus for Melton Mowbray - Angie Butcher (community transport manager), Lucie Larke (deputy manager for The Melton Learning Hub) and volunteer driver Anthony Riley

The Melton Learning Hub has operated the minibus for a number of years but the future of the service was threatened when the old bus could no longer be used in the summer.

A donation from a Mr B Pritchard ensured the organisation could afford to buy a new minibus for its team of volunteer drivers to continue ferrying passengers around the town.

Angie Butcher, who runs the scheme, said: “We were really concerned when we could not afford the repairs to the old minibus.

"It would have meant a loss of service to some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

“Then Mr Pritchard stepped in and match-funded all the money the learning hub had raised towards the cost of a new vehicle.”

The minibus, which is wheelchair-accessible, can also be hired by community groups.

Sarah Cox, the hub’s manager commented: "The transport scheme is a lifeline for some members of our community.

"As we see a reduction in bus services, the dedication of the volunteers in getting elderly and vulnerable members of our community to appointments cannot be underestimated.

"We are always on the look out for new volunteer drivers.

"People can drive as little or as much as you want but each journey is so valuable to our clients."