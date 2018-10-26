Melton church activities morning soars to new heights with Planes, Trains and Automobiles themed event

The latest Saturday activities morning in St Mary’s Church, Melton, got off to a flying start.

The theme of the morning was “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” and there was plenty to keep the steady stream of visitors amused.

The Melton and District Model Club offered people the chance to try their hand at slot car racing and showcased some model planes.

Other attractions included quizzes and games, a riddle table, Lego train set, peg planes and rockets to make, boat cakes to decorate and a Santa Train for wishes which will hang on the St Mary’s tree in this year’s Melton Christmas Tree Festival.

The Rev Kevin Ashby declared lift-off with his very own rocket launch, complete with countdown, plus there was the usual trips up the church tower and story-time with Keith Wilson.