Melton care home residents scoop win in Twilight Games

A care home in Melton has won first place in a sporting competition between four local care homes.

The Amwell, a residential, nursing, dementia and respite care in Asfordby Road, took the plaudits in the Twilight Games, a programme of specially adapted sporting activities for residents in care settings across Leicestershire.

The trophy was presented by the chairman of Leicestershire City Council, Ozzy O’Shea.

The Twilight Games is a county-wide initiative devised by Leicestershire and Rutland Sport (LRS) with the objective of enhancing the day-to-day life of care home residents through increased mobility and social activity, improving mental health and wellbeing.

Over a two-week period, residents took part in four activities devised to be suitable for people with a range of abilities and levels of mobility, including audio basketball, sitting volleyball, boccia 7s and bean bag target.

Points were awarded for each game and were tallied up so that the care homes could be ranked in order of total score, with The Amwell gaining the top spot with 70 points, 20 points more than the care home in second place.

Individual high scorers were also acknowledged for their personal achievement and the winner of the audio basketball was The Amwell resident, Pat Griffiths, 93.

Tracy Heyes, care home manager at The Amwell, said: “Having heard of the Twilight Games and knowing the emotional and physical health benefits of sports for our residents, we were really keen to get involved.

“The fact that The Amwell came top of the leader board was the icing on the cake.

“It was great when we announced it to the residents, and they are feeling very proud of themselves. Everyone is really looking forward to the award ceremony for receiving the trophy, medals and certificates.”