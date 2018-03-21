Melton care home celebrates one-year anniversary by serving birthday cake to guests and community

A Melton care home brought the local community together to help celebrate its first birthday on March 3.

The Amwell, an all-inclusive residential, nursing, dementia and respite care home in Asfordby Road, has proved very popular and has taken in more than 50 residents since it opened its doors a year ago.

The care home invited Melton residents to enjoy a free slice of birthday cake.

The Amwell sits on its own private wooded area overlooking the River Eye and caught the attention of the Melton Times when it opened its superb facilities.

The home includes a cinema, beauty spa, riverside bistro, a specialised gym, a beautiful landscaped courtyard garden, private dining and computer suite.

The care home was officially opened by fitness celebrity Rosemary Conley CBE, and has 88 luxurious en suite bedrooms across three floors.

Care home manager Tracy Heyes said: “We were delighted to celebrate our first birthday in Melton - it has been a fabulous first 12 months in the town and we feel we have really been welcomed and accepted. I also want to say a big thank you to all the staff for making our first year so successful.”

For more information about The Amwell call Tracy on 01664 882525, email info@theamwellcare.com or visit www.theamwellcare.com